PLACER COUNTY -- One person was injured due to a car crashing into the second story of a home, according to CAL FIRE and Placer County Fire Department. 

A car crashed into the second story of a home, injuring one person

The incident happened on Sunday on Robbers Ravine Road in the Cape Horn area. 

Together with the Technical Rescue Team (TRT), firefighters worked with California Highway Patrol (CHP) and American Medical Response (AMR) to rescue the person inside the car. They stabilized the carport the vehicle was resting on and used a rope system for safety. TRT members then extracted the person from the car and sent the patient to the AMR staff.  

During this time, PG&E shut off power to the area. 

There were no reported injuries to the people in the house or first responders. 

First published on April 17, 2023 / 6:49 AM

