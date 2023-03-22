A 4-day work week is gaining popularity, as it shows positive health impacts

4-day work week is catching on, as it shows positive impacts on health

The concept of a 4-day work week is catching on, and new research shows fewer hours on the clock can have positive impacts on health.

The report by the University of Cambridge found 71% of employees felt less burnout. It also found a 39% decline in stress and a 65% reduction in sick days.

A British mobile game developer was one of the companies taking part in the study. One of its employee said it helped improve his stress levels.

George Coles, the Studio Manager at Hutch, said, "I'm absolutely ecstatic where I am at the moment mentally."

Hutch was one of the 61 British companies that participated in the study. 56 of those say they will not be returning to a 5-day work week.