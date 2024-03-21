911 Kids Awards honors youth heroes in Sacramento ceremony

SACRAMENTO — An awards ceremony at the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Thursday recognized youth heroes and those who helped them help others.

Malyna Torres-Melton, 13, couldn't find her phone so she grabbed her friend Mckenna Adamo's to act fast in helping their classmate Heather Freligh.

"It was really scary. We didn't know what was going on," Adamo said.

Heather woke up in the hospital not knowing what happened. The quick thinking and heroism that got her there was recognized during a special ceremony in front of other students.

It's all part of the 9-1-1 For Kids foundation which honors youth dispatch heroes and first responders for their bravery.

"To me, this is what the program is all about," said Tim Brown, chairman of the foundation and a hall of fame wide receiver with the Oakland Raiders. "They properly called 911 and used everything they were taught in school. It's unreal."

California Highway Patrol dispatcher Betty Rodriguez said keeping kids focused during emergency situations is key.

"Trying to get their location, their address, where they are at, and what they see can be very difficult while still remaining calm," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez was honored for a call with a 6-year-old. She said teaching children at a young age makes it easier.

"The more educated they are, the more that we put out there [and] we teach them, the better equipped they are to call us, understand the questions we are asking and stay on the line with us," Rodriguez said.

Heather was thankful for her friends and the first responders.

"It's just amazing that I'm here today and then the people are being recognized and awarded for the things that they did," she said.