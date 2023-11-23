9 hospitalized, including 2 in critical condition, in Sacramento area crash

NORTH HIGHLANDS - Nine people, including two juveniles in critical condition, were rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Sacramento County on Thursday, the CHP said.

Sac Metro Fire

The crash happened on Walnut Avenue, near Cypress Avenue, in the North Highlands area.

The CHP said a vehicle was traveling north on Walnut Avenue and the other vehicle was traveling south when they crashed head-on.

Officers said one car had two adults and three children. The CHP said the children were not wearing seat belts. The other car had three adults and one child.

All nine people were rushed to the hospital for various injuries, including two children with major injuries.

Driving under the influence is not suspected at this time. Officers said it is unknown who ran a red light.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. By 4:15 p.m., the road was cleared.

The crash was first reported as a three-vehicle crash, but the CHP clarified two vehicles were involved in the crash.