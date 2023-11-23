Watch CBS News
Local News

9 hospitalized, including 2 in critical condition, in Sacramento area crash

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

9 hospitalized in Sacramento area crash on Thanksgiving
9 hospitalized in Sacramento area crash on Thanksgiving 00:16

NORTH HIGHLANDS - Nine people, including two juveniles in critical condition, were rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Sacramento County on Thursday, the CHP said. 

img-1231.jpg
Sac Metro Fire

The crash happened on Walnut Avenue, near Cypress Avenue, in the North Highlands area. 

The CHP said a vehicle was traveling north on Walnut Avenue and the other vehicle was traveling south when they crashed head-on. 

Officers said one car had two adults and three children. The CHP said the children were not wearing seat belts. The other car had three adults and one child.

All nine people were rushed to the hospital for various injuries, including two children with major injuries. 

Driving under the influence is not suspected at this time. Officers said it is unknown who ran a red light. 

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. By 4:15 p.m., the road was cleared.

The crash was first reported as a three-vehicle crash, but the CHP clarified two vehicles were involved in the crash. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 4:27 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.