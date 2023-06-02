9 dogs rescued after going missing during a garage fire in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- Fire crews rescued nine dogs who went missing during a garage fire, said authorities.
According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the fire broke out in a converted garage of a duplex. Upon arrival, fire crews put out the blaze and searched for victims.
All occupants managed to get out safely, but nine dogs were reported missing.
The dogs were eventually found, with seven being resuscitated with CPR and oxygen. One dog and her litter were sent to the vet clinic.
