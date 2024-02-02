81-year-old 49ers fan has makeshift museum of team in Placerville home

PLACERVILLE — A San Francisco 49ers fan in Placerville is gearing up to watch another Super Bowl with one of the most unique collections of memorabilia in the area.

Back in the days, when you could just walk onto the field level of an NFL game, John Shelton was known as one of the 49ers' original super fans. His closets are filled with gear given to him by former players and coaches who were friends of his. Now, he's ready to sit back and watch his favorite team try and lift another Lombardi trophy.

Shelton's house is like a 49ers history museum.

"I've been to all the 49ers games since let's say 48," he said.

The 81-year-old's fandom began a few blocks down from Keysar Stadium. He's been to three Super Bowls and was a regular on the 49ers sidelines.

"The tickets I got started at $80 for a Super Bowl.

You didn't read that wrong. Yes, $80.

As he shows off his memorabilia, his wit stays sharp.

"I just like to see them hit each other," Shelton said. "Especially Raiders. I hate the Raiders."

It doesn't matter that the Niners are playing in the Raiders' home on Super Bowl Sunday.

"I expected that but I wish they would play someplace else," he said.

Shelton is not getting to the games the same way he used to, but he has some advice for people going to the Super Bowl.

"Make sure you protect your stuff," he said. "There's too many people in there."

Above all, he said to make sure to have fun the way he has for over 75 years.

"I enjoyed it. I just enjoyed doing it. I had nothing else to do," he said. "I brought my friends to games and so that's what I used to do."

It's been a full life for a number-one Niner fan.

Shelton is going to be watching the big game with his flag unfurled and wearing a vintage Niner jacket.