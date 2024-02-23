8 men killed in head-on crash in Central California

MADERA COUNTY - Eight men died in a head-on crash on a rural Central California road Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash involving a Chevrolet pickup and a GMC van happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Avenue 7 west of Road 22 in a rural area of Madera County, the CHP said.

The CHP said the van had eight men inside and were heading to work in the Firebaugh area. Seven men in the van died and officers said multiple men were not wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the Chevrolet was the only occupant in the pickup and died, the CHP said.

Another man in the van was rushed to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

The city of Madera is nearly 150 miles south of Sacramento. Firebaugh is about 26 miles west of Madera.