Watch CBS News
Local News

8 men arrested in Roseville child sex crimes sting operation

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ROSEVILLE - Eight men have been arrested in a sting operation targeting sex crimes against kids in Placer County. 

operation-no-go-zone.jpg
Roseville PD

The recent "Operation No Go Zone" was a recent two-day undercover operation undertaken by Roseville Police Department officers and its Crime Suppression Unit to protect kids in the region, according to a statement from the department. 

All of the suspects were booked into the Placer County Jail where they face criminal charges of attempting to commit lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, contacting a minor with intent to commit lewd and lascivious acts, and arranging to meet with a minor for a lewd purpose and arriving at the meeting location. 

About 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys in the United States experience child sexual abuse, the CDC says. 

First published on July 20, 2023 / 11:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.