8 men arrested in Roseville child sex crimes sting operation

ROSEVILLE - Eight men have been arrested in a sting operation targeting sex crimes against kids in Placer County.

Roseville PD

The recent "Operation No Go Zone" was a recent two-day undercover operation undertaken by Roseville Police Department officers and its Crime Suppression Unit to protect kids in the region, according to a statement from the department.

All of the suspects were booked into the Placer County Jail where they face criminal charges of attempting to commit lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, contacting a minor with intent to commit lewd and lascivious acts, and arranging to meet with a minor for a lewd purpose and arriving at the meeting location.

About 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys in the United States experience child sexual abuse, the CDC says.