8 cars impounded, 4 people arrested after sideshows in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Officers say they swarmed a large sideshow that involved dozens of vehicles in Sacramento over the weekend, making several arrests and impounding numerous cars in the process.

Saturday night, police say about 70 cars converged mainly in the North Sacramento area and started driving recklessly.

With the help of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, and Elk Grove police, officers started pulling over people en masse.

In total, 46 traffic stops were made across all the agencies. Those stops resulted in 36 citations, 8 vehicles impounded, and 4 felony arrests.

"Our detectives are actively conducting follow-up to identify participants and obtain warrants to tow their vehicles," Sacramento police said in a statement.

Law enforcement agencies have been trying to crack down on sideshows. Early in February, authorities seized 88 cars in San Joaquin County after a sideshow – and the sheriff has said those people probably won't be getting them back.