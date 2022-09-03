Watch CBS News
72-year-old man shot in attempted carjacking

By Jennifer Bonnett

STOCKTON -- A 72-year-old man was shot in an attempted carjacking in Stockton overnight.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the area of South Hunter Street and Hazelton Avenue, where they say the man told them a man was trying to take his victim when he was shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests, and additional information has not been released.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 9:15 AM

