72-year-old man shot in attempted carjacking
STOCKTON -- A 72-year-old man was shot in an attempted carjacking in Stockton overnight.
Just after 3 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the area of South Hunter Street and Hazelton Avenue, where they say the man told them a man was trying to take his victim when he was shot.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
There have been no arrests, and additional information has not been released.
