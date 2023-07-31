72-year-old man arrested for murder in Nevada City

NEVADA CITY -- A suspect has been arrested for murder by Nevada County Sheriff´s Office detectives after a homicide investigation.

Deputies responded to a report on Saturday afternoon, informing them of a deceased man outside a vehicle on the side of the road at Tyler Foote Crossing Road and Black Sands Mine Road.

Upon arrival, they found a 61-year-old man dead. They also established that the vehicle at the scene, which had signs of damage to its exterior, belonged to the victim.

Further investigation identified 72-year-old Anthony Eric Stewart as a suspect.

He was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for murder, where he remains without bail.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy, and the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigators at 530-265-7880.