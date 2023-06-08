7 shot in North Sacramento; investigation underway
SACRAMENTO -- An investigation is underway after seven people were shot in North Sacramento, said authorities.
The shooting took place Wednesday night, just after 10:30 p.m., at the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
According to Sacramento Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene, they found evidence of a shooting and one person with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Another victim was found in the 3000 block of Elm Street with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was sent to the hospital.
Five other victims were found in a hospital, each with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
This is an active investigation.
