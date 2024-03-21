7 hospitalized after ammonia leak at Modesto ice cream parlor

MODESTO - Seven people were taken to the hospital after an ammonia leak at an ice cream parlor in Modesto on Thursday.

The Modesto Fire Department said it responded to Paleteria La Michoacana on Lapham Drive shortly before noon for an ammonia leak.

Crews found the facility evacuated with multiple people reporting respiratory irritation from the possible chemical exposure. Firefighters said due to the number of people affected, a multiple-casualty incident was declared.

The Modesto Fire Department's HAZMAT 4 and a member of the HAZMAT team responded to help identify and stop the leak.

Modesto Fire Department

Multiple people were triaged and treated on scene but seven people were taken to a local hospital.

Nearly 30 firefighters in 14 apparatus from Modesto and Stanislaus consolidated fire responded. The Stanislaus County Department of Environmental Resources was also at the scene.