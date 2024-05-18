7 displaced after fire breaks out in Modesto alley

MODESTO – Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a Modesto alley on Saturday.

The fire department responded to an alley behind Rita Court around 3:30 p.m. with callers reporting vegetation, fences and a possible building were on fire.

The first engine to arrive had a hard time accessing the alley but eventually found vegetation, fences and a storage shed on fire. The fire was also threatening a home.

Firefighters quickly got the fire out before it spread to the home. Electric lines were burned, resulting in power being shut down to the home.

The American Red Cross responded to the home to assist the residents. Firefighters said five adults and two children were displaced.