51-year-old man killed in Saturday evening shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON — There is no suspect information in a fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man in Stockton at a motel Saturday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Stockton Police responded to the motel in the 1300 block of South Wilson Way where they located the man inside a motel room who had been shot.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

At this time, there is no motive or releasable suspect information.