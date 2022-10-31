5 suspects arrested after Halloween decoration vandalism spree in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – A group has been arrested after a vandalism spree in several Roseville-area neighborhoods that saw people's Halloween decorations destroyed.

The Roseville Police Department says, within an hour late Sunday night, they got several reports from residents in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas about people vandalizing Halloween decorations.

One resident reported that all of their handmade Halloween lawn decorations they had created over the years had been damaged or destroyed. Other people reported to police that their inflatable decorations had been popped.

In total, police say around $6,000 worth of damage was reported.

Officers promptly reviewed home surveillance camera footage identified a vehicle that was possibly associated with the spree. Further, one resident's camera also caught three people stealing pumpkins from off a porch and smashing them. A suspect was also seen slashing an inflatable decoration with a pocketknife.

Police say an officer soon spotted the suspects' vehicle on Foothills Boulevard, near Junction Boulevard, and pulled it over. A search of the car uncovered pumpkins, lawn decorations, and baseball bats with orange stains.

Five suspects have been arrested: Vadim Linnik, Arthur Lutsyk, Marian Pristupa, Andrey Nesteruk, and Vladimir Shmat. All but Shmat, who's 18, are 19-years-old.

The suspects are facing charges of felony vandalism, prowling on private property, and conspiracy. Police say they also believe the suspects could be liked to other vandalism that happened in Roseville Sunday night.