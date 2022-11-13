5 people injured after SUV drives through front of Natomas Ross store
SACRAMENTO - Five people were injured after an SUV crashed into the front of a department store in Natomas.
The crash happened Saturday at the Ross store on Truxel Road. A photo shows a scene of destruction. A gold-colored Jeep Liberty is inside the store, and nearby, you can see shattered glass, a damaged wall at the front of the store, as well as other items strewn about.
Five people were taken to the hospital and one had significant injuries.
No further details about the crash have been released.
This is a developing story.
