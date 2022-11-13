Watch CBS News
5 people injured after SUV drives through front of Natomas Ross store

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Five people were injured after an SUV crashed into the front of a department store in Natomas. 

The crash happened Saturday at the Ross store on Truxel Road. A photo shows a scene of destruction. A gold-colored Jeep Liberty is inside the store, and nearby, you can see shattered glass, a damaged wall at the front of the store, as well as other items strewn about.

Five people were taken to the hospital and one had significant injuries. 

No further details about the crash have been released. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on November 12, 2022 / 10:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

