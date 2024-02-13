Watch CBS News
5 people found riding in the back of box truck along California highway

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CERES – Officers have impounded a box truck after it was seen carrying several people in the back unrestrained along a California highway.

California Highway Patrol's Modesto division says, Tuesday morning, people called in to report a concerning sight on northbound Highway 99 in the Ceres area. Through the partially cracked back door, several people could be seen standing in the cargo area.

The box truck was soon pulled near Kerman Avenue over and five men were found riding in the back. A sixth man was also just sitting on a bucket between the driver and passenger up front. 

Further, CHP says officers found that the driver was unlicensed. 

SEE SOMETHING…SAY SOMETHING: The CHP - Modesto would like to thank the motorists who witnessed this dangerous act on...

Posted by CHP - Modesto on Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Smuggling is not suspected, CHP says, and several buckets of flowers were also found in the back. Officers believe the men were going out to sell the flowers. 

All six people were taken to a safer place off the freeway. 

It's unclear whether further charges are pending.  

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 11:58 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

