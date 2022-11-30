Watch CBS News
Local News

5 people displaced in a house fire in North Sacramento

/ CBS Sacramento

5 people displaced in a house fire in North Sacramento
5 people displaced in a house fire in North Sacramento 00:20

NORTH SACRAMENTO -- Five people are now without a place to live after a house fire overnight.

The fire happened on Belden Street and was reported at about 1:30 a.m. after police say three adults and two children heard cracking in the back of the home and evacuated.

More than two dozen firefighters responded and put out the fire.

Nobody was injured, and an investigation into the cause is underway.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 4:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.