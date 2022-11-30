5 people displaced in a house fire in North Sacramento
NORTH SACRAMENTO -- Five people are now without a place to live after a house fire overnight.
The fire happened on Belden Street and was reported at about 1:30 a.m. after police say three adults and two children heard cracking in the back of the home and evacuated.
More than two dozen firefighters responded and put out the fire.
Nobody was injured, and an investigation into the cause is underway.
