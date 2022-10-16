Watch CBS News
Local News

5 arrested in Stockton following police pursuit

By Jennifer Bonnett, Madisen Keavy

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — Police in Stockton arrested five people early Sunday after allegedly fleeing from sideshow activities in the area of Holman Road and Morada Lane.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 1:45 a.m., but the driver later identified as 19-year-old Carlos Juarez failed to yield, leading officers on a short pursuit. 

As he attempted to escape, he struck a patrol unit and center median, according to police. 

The front passenger, identified as 20-year-old Joshua Cavarin, attempted to flee on foot and a taser was deployed to take him into custody. 

Juarez was arrested for evading, assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, aiding or abetting in a speed contest and child endangerment. 

Chavarin was arrested for resisting arrest, conspiracy, and aiding or abetting in a speed contest while 19-year-old Briyid Arriaga, 20-year-old Diego Pineda and a 16- year-old male were arrested for aiding or abetting in a speed contest and conspiracy.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 11:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.