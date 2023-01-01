Watch CBS News
5.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Humboldt County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Residents in the community of Rio Dell in Humbolt County were shaken this morning by an earthquake.

The earthquake, which was measured as 5.4, struck around 10:35 a.m. about nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, the United States Geological Survey tweeted shortly after.

This incident comes almost two weeks after a 6.4-magnitude quake in Humboldt County left two people dead.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 11:38 AM

