5.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Residents in the community of Rio Dell in Humbolt County were shaken this morning by an earthquake.
The earthquake, which was measured as 5.4, struck around 10:35 a.m. about nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, the United States Geological Survey tweeted shortly after.
This incident comes almost two weeks after a 6.4-magnitude quake in Humboldt County left two people dead.
