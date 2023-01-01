5.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Residents in the community of Rio Dell in Humbolt County were shaken this morning by an earthquake.

The earthquake, which was measured as 5.4, struck around 10:35 a.m. about nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, the United States Geological Survey tweeted shortly after.

Good morning Redwood Coast CA. Did you feel the magnitude 5.4 earthquake about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell at 10:35 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/4zt5Owvxod @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @CalConservation pic.twitter.com/4R5mwhldSb — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) January 1, 2023

This incident comes almost two weeks after a 6.4-magnitude quake in Humboldt County left two people dead.