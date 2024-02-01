Former 49ers equipment manager shows off championship rings from four Super Bowl wins

Former 49ers equipment manager shows off four Super Bowl rings Former 49ers equipment manager shows off four Super Bowl rings 04:38

With five Super Bowl wins under their belt, the 49ers have a rich history. CBS News Bay Area recently talked to a man who was there for most of those victories.

Bronco Hinek was an equipment manager for the team during the '80s and '90s, collecting some valuable Super Bowl hardware during those years.

It's hard to imagine a Bay Area resident who feels more positive about the 49ers' chances at winning a sixth Super Bowl than Pleasanton resident Hinek. He spent three decades working in the NFL, with 16 of those years spent as the equipment manager for the 49ers.

"That is me when I was hired and that is us in the equipment room. That's how small it was in Redwood City," said Hinek, gesturing to some of the photos of his time with the team he has on display.

He said his memories are endless. He joined the San Francisco 49ers in 1984.

"Here is a photo of Jerry Rice and I. That's before the game when I adjusted his pads and helmet," he remembered.

He recalled the days of breaking up fights on the field, but jokingly admitted to not having much success.

"The didn't listen to me," he laughed.

He was with the 49ers for sixteen playoff games and four Super Bowls. Hinek showed off his four most prized possessions on his kitchen counter: his Super Bowl rings.

He held up one of the rings that he got after the 49ers won Super Bowl XIX in 1985.

"This ring is from when we played the Dolphins at Stanford. Look at the detail," Hinek said with admiration. "The Golden Gate bridge with the clouds coming in."

He said ring number three represents the rings of a stadium.

"Ring number four is when we went to New Orleans and played the Denver Broncos and beat them 55 to 10," said Hinek. "The last Super Bowl is the fifth one and we beat the Chargers."

He said his favorite is the second Super Bowl ring from the game at Stanford because he was there.

"For me it was a high," he said. "I had never been there before. Stanford, the second Super Bowl [win for the 49ers], was my first Super Bowl. I didn't know what to expect. I wanted to make sure I was ready, because you are on national television. I wanted to make a difference in a good way."