49ers reveal 2023 regular season schedule: Thanksgiving, Christmas, NYE games listed

SANTA CLARA – The San Francisco 49ers' full 2023 regular season schedule has been released.

After a 2022 season that saw a memorable but disappointing run all the way to NFC title game, the 49ers will be kicking off the new campaign Sept. 10 at Pittsburgh.

It won't be until Week 3 when the 49ers come home against the New York Giants on Sept. 21.

A familiar foe will be paying Levi's Stadium a visit on Week 5, Oct. 8, when the 49ers take on the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The 49ers even have a full slate of holiday matchups scheduled, with San Francisco playing on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve. The Thanksgiving matchup will see the 49ers take on the Seahawks in Seattle in prime time.

Fans clawing for a more definitive answer after last season's NFC title game loss against the Eagles will have to wait until Week 13 when the 49ers head over to Philadelphia.

Notably, despite some talk of another possible matchup in the U.K. or Germany, all of the 49ers games this season will be stateside.

The full 49ers 2023 regular season schedule is below.

1. Sept. 10 at Steelers

2. Sept. 17 at Rams

3. Sept. 21 vs New York Giants

4. Oct. 1 vs Cardinals

5. Oct. 8 vs Cowboys

6. Oct. 15 at Browns

7. Oct. 23 at Vikings

8. Oct. 29 vs Bengals

9. Bye week

10. Nov. 12 at Jaguars

11. Nov. 19 vs Buccaneers

12. Nov. 23 at Seahawks

13. Dec. 3 at Eagles

14. Dec. 10 vs Seahawks

15. Dec. 17 at Cardinals

16. Dec. 25 vs Ravens

17. Dec. 31 at Commanders

18. Jan. (exact date TBD) vs Rams

