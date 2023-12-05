49ers nominate Arik Armstead again for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

ELK GROVE – A Sacramento-area native has been nominated again for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The 49ers have named Arik Armstead as their nominee for the prestigious award this year.

Armstead has been nominated for the award, which recognizes a player for their contributions on the field as well as in the community, four consecutive times.

"I want to use my blessing to bless others," said Armstead in a statement about his nomination. "I feel like it's my responsibility. When it's all said and done, I want to leave this earth a better place than when I was born."

The team said Arik's Armstead Academic Project has raised and donated more than $2 million for Sacramento and Bay Area youth since its inception in 2019.

Last year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner was Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Only one 49ers player has ever won in the history of the award: Wide receiver Anquan Boldin in 2015.

Armstead is a Pleasant Grove High School alum. He also played college ball at USC and Oregon before being drafted in the 1st round by the 49ers in 2015.