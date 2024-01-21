49ers fans pack Sacramento bars in Saturday's win, larger crowds expected for NFC Championship Game

SACRAMENTO - The 49ers squeezed out a win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. That win hopefully means big bucks for local businesses.

"I saw that they had a little bit of a struggle but maybe that's what we need but we better in the next game, turn it up a notch and knock them out," a 49ers fan said.

Bars getting ready to burst at the seams for Brock Purdy and the red and gold. Clubhouse 56 owner Bobby Griffith shared pictures of the crowd packing his bar to watch the Niners sneak out a win over Green Bay.

Just about every seat was taken at Clubhouse 56 Saturday as the 49ers punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. Bobby Griffith

"Kind of a nailbiter of a game, it went down to the wire with a lot of nervousness within the crowd," Griffith said. "We were full we didn't have any seats available, it was basically standing room only. These big games don't come very often."

It's no secret football reels in big crowds. The National Retail Federation does a Super Bowl survey every year. The most recent numbers from last year's big game predicted total spending on food, drinks, decorations and more to top $16.5 billion, or roughly $85 per person.

With more than 17 million invested in watching the big game at a bar or restaurant, you can bet businesses look to cash in during the championship games leading up to it.

"Everybody had a good time, we were ready we were prepared and we're expecting another big one for the NFC championship game next Sunday," Griffith said.

Niners fans are hoping the team brings their A game out the gate next time ready to sport the red and gold at their local favorites.

"They're coming out with aggression and Detroit is a city that needs a win but I think it's our time and we're going to push hard and make it happen," the 49ers fan said.

The last time CBS13 was out at local bars covering the NFC Championship Game, managers said the crowds were so big that they double-stocked on everything after running out of items in the game leading up to it.

The 49ers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m. on Fox. The AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens will be at noon on CBS.