47-year-old man killed in Roseville hit-and-run, police say

ROSEVILLE – A man has died after a hit-and-run along a Roseville street Monday night.

Roseville police say officers responded near Brady Lane and Vineyard Road a little after 9 p.m. to investigate reports of a person down in the roadway.

Officers found that a 47-year-old man had been hit by a vehicle; he died at the scene, police say.

Whoever hit the man didn't stay at the scene, police say. No witnesses have been identified so far and no details about the suspect have been released.

The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.