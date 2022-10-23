Watch CBS News
4,000 racers to compete in Ironman Sacramento on Sunday

SACRAMENTO - The final preparations were underway Saturday for Ironman California.

Nearly 4,000 triathletes are in Sacramento preparing for Sunday's race. 

One athlete from Texas to CBS13 she looks forward to running across the finish line tomorrow morning.

"After 140.2 miles, I want to have that feeling and have that accomplishment. Because anyone can be going through anything mentally, physically, and emotionally in life, but when you do it like this -- in one day -- and you come across it, you know that everything is going to be OK...You can overcome anything -- any challenges,": said Jacqueline Villarrell from Waco, Texas.  

The race starts at the American River, where athletes will compete in a 2.5-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26-mile run.

Road closures are in effect in downtown Sacramento. L Street is closed between 10th and 15th streets, and N Street is closed between 7th and 15th streets.

More road closures are expected ahead of the race.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 12:23 AM

