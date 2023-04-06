4-year-old child's foot run over by vehicle in Winters
WINTERS — Winters police said a four-year-old child suffered injuries to the foot after it was run over by a vehicle Wednesday evening.
It happened shortly before 6 p.m. along Abbey Street. The child was under the supervision of a parent but abruptly ran between two parked vehicles into the street in the path of the oncoming involved vehicle.
Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at slow-to-normal speeds and was likely unaware of what happened.
Police units searched the area for the vehicle — described as grey Honda Civic or blue Audi SUV — but could not find it.
The child's injuries appeared to be minor cuts and scrapes, and he was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.
