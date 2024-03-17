4 wounded in shooting at Manteca bar, no arrests made

MANTECA - Four people were wounded and no arrests have been made after a shooting at a bar in Manteca Saturday night, police said.

The Manteca Police Department said it responded to reports of shots fired at The Rusty Hook Bar on East Yosemite Avenue on Saturday night.

Officers found four adults with apparent gunshot wounds. Police said they are expected to be OK.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and working to determine who the suspect or suspects are.

Police said it appeared that a fight happened inside and outside of the bar.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manteca Police Department.