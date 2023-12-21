Watch CBS News
Local News

4-vehicle crash cleared after causing major backups on I-80 in West Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Crash causes major backups on I-80 in West Sacramento
Crash causes major backups on I-80 in West Sacramento 00:23

WEST SACRAMENTO — A crash involving several vehicles caused major traffic delays on Interstate 80 in West Sacramento Thursday evening.

The California Highway Patrol said four vehicles were involved in the collision which happened at around 5:30 p.m. near the westbound I-80 and Highway 50 interchange.

All lanes have since reopened. During the closure, traffic cameras in the area showed heavy backups across all three westbound I-80 lanes near Reed Avenue, just before the exit onto eastbound Highway 50.

There is no word yet on if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 6:07 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.