4-vehicle crash cleared after causing major backups on I-80 in West Sacramento
WEST SACRAMENTO — A crash involving several vehicles caused major traffic delays on Interstate 80 in West Sacramento Thursday evening.
The California Highway Patrol said four vehicles were involved in the collision which happened at around 5:30 p.m. near the westbound I-80 and Highway 50 interchange.
All lanes have since reopened. During the closure, traffic cameras in the area showed heavy backups across all three westbound I-80 lanes near Reed Avenue, just before the exit onto eastbound Highway 50.
There is no word yet on if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.
