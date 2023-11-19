4 people injured after vehicle crashed into Manteca pizza shop

MANTECA - Four people inside a pizza shop were injured after a vehicle crashed into the shop in Manteca on Sunday, according to police.

Four of the people injured were in the pizza shop at the time of the crash. Police said they were hospitalized with moderate to severe injuries, but all are in stable condition.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash, but are not ruling out DUI. The driver is in custody as they conduct the investigation.