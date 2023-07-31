4 people displaced due to a house fire on 55th Street

SACRAMENTO -- Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out at a house on 55th Street near 21st Avenue.

A newspaper delivery person noticed a fire between two buildings and called it in before the smoke detectors went off.

The fire had started at one house and damaged a neighboring house. One of the houses suffered damage in the kitchen and the back of the house, and the other house had minor damages.

There were no injuries reported, but four people were displaced, including two adults and two children.