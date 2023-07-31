Watch CBS News
Local News

4 people displaced due to a house fire on 55th Street

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

4 people displaced due to a house fire on 55th Street
4 people displaced due to a house fire on 55th Street 01:41

SACRAMENTO -- Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out at a house on 55th Street near 21st Avenue. 

4 people displaced due to a house fire on 55th Street

A newspaper delivery person noticed a fire between two buildings and called it in before the smoke detectors went off.

The fire had started at one house and damaged a neighboring house. One of the houses suffered damage in the kitchen and the back of the house, and the other house had minor damages. 

There were no injuries reported, but four people were displaced, including two adults and two children. 

First published on July 31, 2023 / 5:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.