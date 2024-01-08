Watch CBS News
Local News

4 people, 4 dogs safe after North Highlands duplex fire

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

4 people, 4 dogs safe after duplex fire
4 people, 4 dogs safe after duplex fire 00:37

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Smoke detectors are again being credited with waking up two families after an early morning duplex fire in Sacramento County.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Venuto Way just before 3 a.m.

Firefighters found that three people in one unit, one person in another unit, and four dogs had already evacuated safely after hearing the smoke alarms.

The flames were quickly contained before they could spread into both units.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 6:47 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.