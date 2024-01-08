4 people, 4 dogs safe after North Highlands duplex fire

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Smoke detectors are again being credited with waking up two families after an early morning duplex fire in Sacramento County.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Venuto Way just before 3 a.m.

Firefighters found that three people in one unit, one person in another unit, and four dogs had already evacuated safely after hearing the smoke alarms.

The flames were quickly contained before they could spread into both units.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.