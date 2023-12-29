4 men wanted for stealing $1.5M in merchandise arrested in Fairfield retail theft operation

FAIRFIELD - Four men wanted in Vallejo for stealing about $1 million worth of merchandise from Ross and another $500,000 from another retail store were arrested in Fairfield after police said two of them were seen leaving a store with a shopping cart full of stolen items.

On Dec. 22, police were conducting "Operation Christmas Thieves." During this operation, officers said they spied on two men leaving a store with a shopping cart full of items they didn't pay for.

Police said they pulled over a vehicle where they discovered four men were inside a getaway vehicle.

The four men from Vallejo were identified as 27-year-old Gregory Carson, 36-year-old Tavani Cole, 29-year-old Nehmia Hatchett and 34-year-old Rashad Brown.

When the men were getting booked into the Solano County Jail, the Vallejo Police Department recognized the group of men.

It was determined they were wanted for stealing the merchandise from Ross and another store. Vallejo police then arrested the men on separate charges.

Police said the men may be suspects in thefts that happened in Concord.

Officers arrested two others during the "Operation Christmas Thieves."