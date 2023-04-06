4 injured in Carmichael crash involving multiple vehicles

CARMICHAEL -- Four people were injured Thursday in a major multi-vehicle crash that also resulted in the closure of a road.

According to Metro Fire of Sacramento and California Highway Patrol, the accident happened at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Hackberry Lane in the area of Carmichael.

There were four vehicles involved in the accident and crews treated a total of four patients, of whom two are in critical condition and the other two have minor injuries.

This is an active investigation and officers are urging drivers to slow down and not drive distracted.

Carmichael is a suburb of Sacramento in Sacramento County and is home to approximately 80,000 residents.