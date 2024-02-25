4 hospitalized in crash that closed Highway 99 in Sutter County on Saturday

YUBA CITY - Four people were rushed to the hospital after a crash temporarily closed down Highway 99 south of Yuba City Saturday evening, the CHP said.

Officers said a Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Highway 99 at an unknown speed just south of Reed Road. A black Dodge Charger with three people inside was heading south on Highway 99 at an unknown speed north of Reed Road.

At about 5:40 p.m., officers said the driver of the RAV4 crossed into the southbound lanes of Highway 99 and collided with the Charger.

The CHP said all people, three females and a male, were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The highway was closed in both directions in the area after the crash.