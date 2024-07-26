4 hospitalized after Jeep reportedly rolls over, located down embankment in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY – Four people were taken to the hospital after their Jeep reportedly rolled over several times and was downhill from the road in the Foresthill area on Friday, firefighters said.

The initial report came in shortly before 12:45 p.m. in the area of Elliott Ranch Road and Foresthill Road.

Due to the complexity of the incident, crews requested more resources to respond to the scene, the Foresthill Fire Protection District said.

When they arrived, the heavily damaged Jeep was found with four people critically injured, with Cal Fire saying the Jeep was about 50 feet over an embankment.

Crews used a California Highway Patrol helicopter to rescue two people, one at a time, from the scene of the crash. They were transported to an air ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

One other person was transported via ground ambulance to an air ambulance before being rushed to the hospital. A fourth person was rushed to the hospital in a ground ambulance.

The latest condition of the people in the crash is unknown at this point. What led up to the crash is also unknown.