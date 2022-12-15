Watch CBS News
4 dead after car crashes into tree in Granite Bay

GRANITE BAY — Four people died after the vehicle they were in collided with a tree in Granite Bay, authorities said Wednesday night.

The California Highway Patrol Auburn division said it the vehicle veered into the right shoulder, but continued straight and crashed straight into a tree. The vehicle caught fire after the crash, killing all four inside.

A Witness told CHP the vehicle burst into flames on impact. Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash.

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way, which is located just west of the Granite Bay Golf Club.

The identities of the four have not yet been released.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 10:21 PM

