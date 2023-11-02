4 arrested for grand theft at legal marijuana grow site in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY - Four suspects are facing grand theft charges after deputies responded to a report of an in-progress theft at a legally permitted marijuana cultivation site in Calaveras County, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

Late Sunday night, deputies responded to the 8000 block of West Murray Creek Road in Mountain Ranch for a report of a current theft.

The person who reported the incident said they could see a man on a legally permitted marijuana cultivation property, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they established a perimeter around the property and requested air assistance from the Stanislas County Sheriff's Office.

Canine Titan was deployed into the fenced area and located one of the suspects, 40-year-old Carlos Osuna of San Jose, near a portion of the fence that was cut.

As deputies continued to search the property, they could smell cigarette smoke. Deputies said Titan located 37-year-old Mark Arias Flores of San Jose hiding in dense foliage. Deputies said Arias Flores did not follow initial commands and was bit by Titan.

A third suspect, 59-year-old Tyrone Castaldi of Anderson, near Arias Flores. Deputies said he was taken into custody without further incident.

The air unit located a fourth suspect, 45-year-old Frank Jenner of Etna, hiding in a tree.

All the suspects were booked into jail and face multiple charges, including grand theft, conspiracy and drug-related charges.