Police: 4 arrested for buying alcohol for minors in East Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Four people were arrested for buying alcohol for minors at East Sacramento liquor stores, police said Tuesday.

The Sacramento Police Department said one of the four individuals was arrested for a felony warrant. The arrests happened on March 8.

According to the department, the arrests were part of a Shoulder Tap Operation, a joint program with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Under the operation, a minor, who was under the supervision of a police officer, will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask adults to buy them alcohol. The minors also would indicate they were not old enough to purchase it themselves.

Anyone who purchases alcohol for a minor faces a penalty of a $1,000 minimum fine and 24 hours of community service.

