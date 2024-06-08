4.5 magnitude earthquake near The Geysers shakes Sonoma County

HEALDSBURG — Sonoma County and much of the North Bay were jolted by a moderate earthquake early Saturday afternoon.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit a little after 12:30 p.m. a little over 4 miles northwest of The Geysers.

The quake registered as a 4.5 magnitude and was mainly felt in Sonoma County, but the shockwaves show that shaking could have possibly been felt by people as far east as Sacramento and as far south as San Jose.

Shake map of the area. USGS

No injuries and no structural damage has been reported so far.

The Geysers are a seismologically active area of the Mayacamas Mountains of the Northern Inner Coast Range. Geothermal power plants dot the area, and small earthquakes under 3.0 magnitude are common.