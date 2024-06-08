Watch CBS News
California

4.5 magnitude earthquake near The Geysers shakes Sonoma County

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

HEALDSBURG — Sonoma County and much of the North Bay were jolted by a moderate earthquake early Saturday afternoon. 

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit a little after 12:30 p.m. a little over 4 miles northwest of The Geysers. 

The quake registered as a 4.5 magnitude and was mainly felt in Sonoma County, but the shockwaves show that shaking could have possibly been felt by people as far east as Sacramento and as far south as San Jose. 

santa-rosa-quake.png
Shake map of the area. USGS

No injuries and no structural damage has been reported so far. 

The Geysers are a seismologically active area of the Mayacamas Mountains of the Northern Inner Coast Range. Geothermal power plants dot the area, and small earthquakes under 3.0 magnitude are common. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on June 8, 2024 / 1:40 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.