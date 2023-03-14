3rd victim dies from shooting on Rogue River Drive in Sacramento County

Third victim dies after shooting on Rogue River Drive

SACRAMENTO — A third victim has now died from a shooting earlier this month in Sacramento County.

The shooting happened on March 6 at a home on Rogue River Drive in the La Riviera neighborhood.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a third victim has now died at the hospital. A fourth victim remains in critical condition.

The three deceased have been identified as Sacramento residents Jack Vernon James, Jr., 59; Vicki Lynn Bright, 66; and Bob White, 63.

The suspected gunman, Robbene Bryson, 31, is charged with homicide and attempted murder.