3rd person arrested in March 2023 Stockton double homicide

STOCKTON — A third person has been arrested in connection to a double homicide that happened a year ago in Stockton, police said Tuesday.

Derek Yatil Gordon, 27, was arrested last Friday in Las Vegas and faces charges related to the March 4, 2023, homicide, which happened along South Airport Way, the Stockton Police Department said.

Derek Yatil Gordon, 27 Stockton Police Department

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded that day to a report of a shooting and located the two male victims — 29 and 24 — with gunshot wounds.

Both victims later died at an area hospital.

Iosua Sataua, who was 18 at the time of his arrest, and a 16-year-old boy were already arrested last May in connection to the shooting.

Mugshot of Iosua Sataua Stockton Police Department