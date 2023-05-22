39-year-old woman dead following a traffic accident in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A fatal accident in South Sacramento left a 39-year-old woman dead, said California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on Friday, May 19, just after 10:30 p.m., on Gerber Road at Waterman Road.

According to CHP, they received a call of a traffic crash and sent officers to investigate. Preliminary investigation indicates that a white Prius was traveling eastbound on Gerber Road between 45 to 50 mph. As the car passed the intersection of Waterman Road on a green light, a pedestrian ran directly in front of the car.

The car struck the pedestrian, identified as Melina Griset Alvarez, and she was thrown approximately 20 inches east before coming to a rest 3 inches off the roadway in an embankment.

A Tesla traveling in the same direction as the Prius managed to capture the incident which showed the pedestrian running south, across the westbound lanes of Gerber Road, over the median, and into the eastbound lane, where she was struck by the Prius.

It has already been determined that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in this crash.

The driver of the Prius, a 23-year-old man from Sacramento, remained on the scene until contacted by CHP.