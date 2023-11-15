$350K worth of merchandise stolen in organized retail thefts seized in Oakland, Galt raids

OAKLAND – A trove of merchandise suspected to have been stolen during organized retail theft incidents was seized during raids in Northern California.

California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division said, on Nov. 7, its Organized Retail Crime Task Force undertook a mission with several other agencies to serve search warrants in Oakland and Galt.

Some of the stolen merchandise seized during the operation. CHP

Detectives said the Oakland location got their attention as a possible fence for stolen merchandise.

The search warrants uncovered a massive number of stolen items across both locations – estimated to be worth around $350,000, CHP said.

More than $17,000 in cash was also seized.

Several suspects have been arrested and are facing numerous charges, including grand theft, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy.

Authorities have not released the names of any of the suspects arrested at this point in the investigation.