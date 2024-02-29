33 couples tie the knot on Leap Day in Sacramento County

33 couples take the leap on Leap Day in Sacramento County

Who doesn't love love, right? Sacramento County does and wanted couples who were looking to take a matrimonial leap to take one at the county clerk recorder's office on this Leap Day.

It was a special moment on a special day for dozens as 33 couples decided to tie the knot on Leap Day.

Couples like Paula and Matthew Moorehead traveled to the Sacramento County Clerk Recorder's office to say "I do" and made it official.

With Leap Day being a once-in-every-four-years kind of celebration, they'll technically only have an anniversary every four years.

Other couples like Drew and Madisen from San Diego brought their family for their special moment, deciding to tie the knot and have two special anniversaries.

"We were originally planning to get married this year on our original anniversary on September 21," Drew said. "We always keep that anniversary so this way we can have two anniversaries and then every four years, we get an extra one."

And for Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, they chose Leap Day on a whim.

"It happens every four years. This is once every four years, and we didn't realize that it was Leap Year this year, but when I looked at the calendar it was the 29th," Dierdra Robinson said.

Each couple said that even though Leap Day happens every four years, it won't be hard to remember since it's such a unique day that only a few can say they leaped into.