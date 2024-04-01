$30K in stolen Nike apparel linked to one suspect, Sacramento County detectives say

ARDEN ARCADE – A Sacramento County shoplifting suspect's trove of allegedly stolen merchandise was discovered in a storage unit, detectives say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that they got a tip that a person in custody had a storage unit with a stash of items.

Detectives served a search warrant to that storage unit – and a massive haul of stolen items was discovered.

As shown in photos taken by detectives, the stolen items included shoes, apparel, and even some suitcases.

In total, detectives say they found more than $20,000 worth of property suspected to have been stolen from Arden-Arcade area Nike and Marshalls stores. Further, Nike loss prevention officials say they believe the suspect is connected to more than $30,000 in merchandise shoplifted from their stores.

The name of the suspect has not been released by detectives.

All of the items seized by authorities will be returned to their respective stores, detectives say.