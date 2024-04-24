$3,000 worth of stolen items found in retail theft suspects' car in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Two Oakland residents were arrested in Sacramento last week with thousands of dollars' worth of stolen merchandise in their car, police say.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 2000 block of Club Center Drive early in the evening on April 17 after getting reports of retail theft in progress.

Officers were able to catch up to the suspects' car and pulled them over.

A search of the car soon uncovered a trove of merchandise allegedly stolen from two different stores. Police say the merchandise, in total, was worth around $3,000.

Police arrested two suspects after the stop: 33-year-old Jessyka Thomas and 37-year-old Kiana Davis, both Oakland residents.

Thomas and Davis, who police say already had outstanding theft-related warrants, now face more felony theft charges.

Law enforcement agencies across California have been making a concerted push to fight back against the wave of retail theft. Some lawmakers and activists are also pushing for a repeal of Proposition 47, which made theft under $950 a misdemeanor in California.

Sacramento police are urging people to report information about organized retail crime to an email tip line.