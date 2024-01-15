3 vehicle hit-and-run on Sacramento freeway leaves 1 injured, vehicle overturned
SACRAMENTO — A driver fled from the scene of a hit-and-run that happened on Sacramento freeway, authorities said late Monday afternoon.
A three-vehicle collision happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. along northbound Business 80 north of H Street.
The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said the vehicle that fled the scene is believed to be a white Ford F-150. The driver got away on foot and was believed to be a white or Hispanic man wearing a blue shirt.
The collision left one driver with minor injuries and caused one vehicle to overturn, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.