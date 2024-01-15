Watch CBS News
3 vehicle hit-and-run on Sacramento freeway leaves 1 injured, vehicle overturned

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Hit-and-run causes slowdowns on Sacramento freeway
Hit-and-run causes slowdowns on Sacramento freeway 00:37

SACRAMENTO — A driver fled from the scene of a hit-and-run that happened on Sacramento freeway, authorities said late Monday afternoon.

A three-vehicle collision happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. along northbound Business 80 north of H Street.

The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said the vehicle that fled the scene is believed to be a white Ford F-150. The driver got away on foot and was believed to be a white or Hispanic man wearing a blue shirt.

The collision left one driver with minor injuries and caused one vehicle to overturn, the Sacramento Fire Department said.  

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 5:19 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

