3 vehicle hit-and-run on Sacramento freeway leaves 1 injured, vehicle overturned

SACRAMENTO — A driver fled from the scene of a hit-and-run that happened on Sacramento freeway, authorities said late Monday afternoon.

A three-vehicle collision happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. along northbound Business 80 north of H Street.

The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said the vehicle that fled the scene is believed to be a white Ford F-150. The driver got away on foot and was believed to be a white or Hispanic man wearing a blue shirt.

The collision left one driver with minor injuries and caused one vehicle to overturn, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.