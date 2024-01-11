3 suspects arrested after Sutter County assault that left person with major injuries

MERIDIAN – Three people have been arrested after a Sutter County assault case that saw the victim flown to the hospital.

According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 1100 block of Third Street in the community of Meridian on Jan. 5 to investigate reports of an assault. At the scene, deputies found a person with major injuries.

That person had to be flown by helicopter to the UC Davis Medical Center, deputies said.

Exactly what led up to the assault has not been detailed by detectives, but the investigation led to three suspects being identified.

On Wednesday, those suspects -- 23-year-old Jovani Campos-Figueroa, 24-year-old Nina Leal, and 23-year-old Robert Leal – were served search warrants and arrested.

All three suspects are facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery, mayhem, and probation violations, the sheriff's office said.